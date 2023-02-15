wrestling / News
NXT Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
February 14, 2023
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including an NXT Title match. The company announced the following matches on Tuesday’s episode for next week, which airs Tuesday night on USA:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal
* Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell
* Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov
