Championship Match Set For January 14th NXT UK
January 1, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a big championship match for the NXT UK episode in two weeks. WWE announced on Thursday that WALTER will defend the NXT UK Championship against A-Kid on the January 14th episode of the show.
A-Kid won the Heritage Cup back in November, while this will be WALTER’s first defends of his title since he defeated Ilja Dragunov in October.
