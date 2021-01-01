Championship Match Set For January 14th NXT UK

wrestling / News

WWE has announced a big championship match for the NXT UK episode in two weeks. WWE announced on Thursday that WALTER will defend the NXT UK Championship against A-Kid on the January 14th episode of the show.

A-Kid won the Heritage Cup back in November, while this will be WALTER’s first defends of his title since he defeated Ilja Dragunov in October.

