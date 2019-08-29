Championship Match Set For Next Week’s NXT

– WWE has announced an NXT Championship match for next week’s episode of NXT. Jordan Myles announced that he would be cashing in the title shot he earned in the NXT Breakout Tournament on next week’s episode against Adam Cole. Cole warned him to challenge for another championship, but Myles decided to go for his championship regardless.

Also set for next week is a non-title match between Kona Reeves and Velveteem Dream. The episode airs next Wednesday on WWE Network.