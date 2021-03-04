wrestling / News
Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
March 3, 2021 | Posted by
Finn Balor will defend the NXT Championship on next week’s episode of NXT. Tonight’s episode saw Balor agree to put his title on the line against Adam Cole for next week’s episode. You can see clips from the segment below.
NXT airs next Wednesday on USA Network.
The PRIN❌E makes a huge challenge!
"NEXT WEEK: @AdamColePro vs. @FinnBalor for the #WWENXT Championship!" pic.twitter.com/w1U00Wyb6U
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021
"You'll never be a leader… you'll always be a follower!" – @FinnBalor
The #WWENXT Champion just fueled a fire within @roderickstrong! pic.twitter.com/4skbDRnwNC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021
