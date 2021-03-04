wrestling / News

Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

March 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor will defend the NXT Championship on next week’s episode of NXT. Tonight’s episode saw Balor agree to put his title on the line against Adam Cole for next week’s episode. You can see clips from the segment below.

NXT airs next Wednesday on USA Network.

