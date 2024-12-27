Championship Wrestling from Florida Alum Bobby Wales Passes Away

Bobby Wales, who was a star in Championship Wrestling Of Florida in the 1980s, has passed away. PWInsider reports that the Jamaican wrestler passed away in his home country on December 26th. Details of his passing aren’t yet known. He was 62 years old.

Wales was born Robert Smellie in Jamaica in September of 1962 and moved to Florida as a child. He entered the business at a young age and was trained by Tyree Pride, who he teamed with as the The Carribean Connection. He would later team with a young Norman Smiley, having trained Smiley as well as Duke Droese.

Wales returned to his home country as a promoter and launched Caribbean Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) to give back to his local community. PWInsider reports that Wales was working on a show in Jamaica for Easter of 2025 at the time of his passing.

Bob Cook said of Wales after news of his passing broke, “I’m sad to hear the passing of Robert Smellie, who wrestled as Bobby Wales back when I knew him best. Had the honor of sharing the ring with Bobby several times for Championship Wrestling from Florida as well as part of the Global Wrestling Alliance TV tapings in Miami in 1987. Thank you for being part of the best times of my life, always treating me with respect then and our many interactions on Facebook since those days. I send my sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Bobby.”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Bobby Wales.