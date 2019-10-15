wrestling / News
Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Debuting on Bilingual Network LATV Next Weekend
– Championship Wrestling From Hollywood is going bilingual with its latest carriage deal. The company announced on Tuesday that it will debut on LATV, and will be broadcast in English and Spanish. LATV is carried on stations in 37 media markets over 17 states along with .
The full announcement is below:
LATV TO AIR CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM HOLLYWOOD BACK TO BACK IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH!
Hollywood, CA (October 15, 2019) – Starting Saturday October 26th at 2PM Bilingual Television Network LATV premieres Championship Wrestling from Hollywood in a back to back, two hour block in both English and Spanish. “If you’ve been a fan of CWFH you know we’ve been on the air for 9 years but what you may not know if we’ve been producing a Spanish language version of the program for about 3 years. That version of the show has had small distribution, but today with the announcement of LATV we’ve been able to gain and additional 40% of Spanish speaking homes. Our goal with this partnership is introduce our style of wrestling programming to the 3rd and 4th generation of Hispanic Youths who may not be fluent in Spanish, but celebrate their culture and heritage. LATV also brings Los Angeles television station KVMD. This is very important to us because Southern California is our home base. We look forward to a great relationship with LATV!” said CWFH Executive Producer David Marquez.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Defends Dolph Ziggler, Claims He’s Been Sabotaged by ‘Hideous Booking’ in WWE
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Vince Russo Was Responsible for Taz Getting Signed by WWE, Explains Why They Added a ‘Z’ to His Ring Name
- Jimmy Jacobs on the Impact Roster’s Reaction to AXS TV Move, Doing Different Kinds of Specials Going Forward
- Jim Ross Discusses His Talks With Dixie Carter About Joining TNA in 2009, WWE Wanting to Replace Him Then