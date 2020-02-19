Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Looking For New Talent

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has sent out a press release announcing that they are seeking new talent. It reads:

Open Talent Submissions:

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood is currently going through a transitional period and this includes the Creative Department. With new producers comes new ideas and we’ll need people to fill those roles. We’re in the very beginning stages of this process, so if you’d like to be considered please email the following to [email protected]

1. Two Headshots and One Action Shot

2. A ONE MINUTE THIRTY SECOND interview

That’s it! No match footage!

CWFH has been on the air for 10 years and produces 52 weeks of original programming in two languages. The program is seen on over 130 television/OTT outlets worldwide.

Thank you for your interest.