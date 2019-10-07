Championship Wrestling From Houston Debuting Sunday on Local ABC Affiliate

– Championship Wrestling’s expansion into Houston officially begins thus Sunday on Houston’s ABC13. The company announced on Monday that Championship Wrestling: Houston Edition will premiere on the channel Sunday at 12:30 AM:

CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING: HOUSTON EDITION SET TO PREMIERE ON DISNEY’S ABC13/HOUSTON, TX THIS SUNDAY< Hollywood, CA/Houston, TX - Off the success of CW30’s “Championship Wrestling presented by Pro Single” (Memphis, TN) comes the United Wrestling Network’s second market specific program “Championship Wrestling: Houston Edition presented by Arena Theatre” set to premiere on Houston’s number one television station, Disney owned ABC13. CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING: HOUSTON EDITION SET TO PREMIERE ON DISNEY’S ABC13/HOUSTON, TX THIS SUNDAY “In late 2017 we came up with an idea of launching local television broadcasts, but not in the traditional way of creating a promotion from the ground up. We’ve learned so much with syndication and national sales over the past 15 years and the fact that we already produce a great weekly production that maybe the best thing for us is to hire local hosts (much like WWF Primetime Wrestling) and sales teams and repackage the national Championship Wrestling from Hollywood (CWFH) show to make it very “local” and earlier this year we did just that with Maria and Dustin Starr with the help of CW30. The Memphis version took off way better than expected and it’s been a hit every week since we premiered it earlier this year. Now this model is going to serve as our new way of distributing the CWFH while allowing TV stations everything they need to get out of the weekly programs and allowing us to be introduced to new, in-market partners and advertisers. Those two years developing Memphis really helped us in negotiating with Disney and securing the time slot on ABC13, Houston’s number one television station.” states David Marquez the show’s Executive Producer and Host. “Championship Wrestling: Houston Edition presented by Arena Theatre” premieres this Sunday at 12:30 AM on ABC13 and features exclusive interview segments, the stars of the NWA and matches that will not necessarily be seen on the national CWFH program, so the show will be made available every Monday at 7P EST on YouTube. For more information on CWFH, Championship Wrestling from Arizona and everything United Wrestling Network we invite you to visit HollywoodWrestling.com and @CWFHollywood.