Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Reaches 400 Episodes and Gets New Timeslot

– Championship Wrestling from Hollywood announced today that the program has reached 400 episodes after airing for the last eight years in Southern California. Additionally, the program is getting a new timeslot on KDOC-TV. You can check out the full press release below:

CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM HOLLYWOOD CELEBRATES 400 EPISODES, A NEW TIME IN LOS ANGELES FOLLOWING SOCAL POWERHOUSE NEWSCAST

Hollywood, CA (January 7, 2019) – In 2010, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood (CWFH) premiered on KDOC-TV in Los Angeles and for the past 8 years the Southern California broadcast has become somewhat of a model for pro wrestling television efforts all over the world. Today the company is pleased to announce the hour long episodic program is moving times on KDOC-TV. Starting January 26 our programming will be found at 1:00A following ABC7 Eyewitness News.

“In television it’s all about the lead in and I couldn’t ask for a better lead in than what I consider is the best TV/Media brand in SoCal, ‘Eyewitness News’. Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has been a leader in televised pro wrestling for the better part of a decade. We’ve been instrumental in developing some of the most recognized talents in the business worldwide and it is my hope that this move provides the current crop of talent viewership in the second largest media market in the country like we’ve never enjoyed before.” stated CWFH Owner and Executive Producer David Marquez.

On 1/26 we’ll present our 400th broadcast that features United Wrestling Network Television and Hollywood Heritage Champion Royce Isaacs with Jamie Iovine, “Bad Dude” Tito, Ryan Taylor, Heather Monroe, Fidel Bravo, a Main Event United Wrestling Network World Tag Team Championship decision between Double Platinum and The RockNES Monsters and more!

If you’re not in the Los Angeles area CWFH is distributed to over 120 domestic and international broadcast, satellite and online outlets including FITE. To find CWFH in your area please visit HollywoodWrestling.com or follow us on Instagram/Twitter @CWFHollywood.