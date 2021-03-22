wrestling / News
Change Expected For Wrestlemania 37 Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
You might have have expected this after the main event of last night’s WWE Fastlane, but it seems as though there will be a change to the main event of Wrestlemania. F4WOnline reports that the plan in WWE is to have a triple threat match for the Universal title at the event, with Roman Reigns defending against both Edge and Daniel Bryan.
Reigns successfully retained against Bryan last night’s event, after ringside enforcer Edge attacked them both with a chair.
According to Fightful, this has been the plan for over a month. During the latest F4WOnline, it was noted this was one of the changes made when Vince McMahon “tore up” the card a few weeks ago.
