Change Made To Women’s Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a change to the Interim Women’s World Championship eliminator match on Dynamite tonight. The Bunny is out with an illness, so Anna Jay will be taking her place against Toni Storm. If she wins, she gets a title match after Full Gear.

Khan wrote: “With first shot at the winner of Storm vs Hayter at stake, Anna replaces @AllieWrestling, who is out for tonight’s show due to illness.”