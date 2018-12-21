Change Made to WrestleKingdom 13 Card Due to Injury

Due to an injury, there has been a change to the WrestleKingdom 13 card. Michael Elgin is out of action with a knee injury, so Yuji Nagata will team with David Finley & Jeff Cobb in the NEVER gauntlet match…

* IWGP Title Match: Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IC IWGP Title Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori

* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Cody vs. Juice Robinson

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Young Bucks vs. EVIL and SANADA

* RevPro British Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match: Champions Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi

* IWGP NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Will

* Pre-Show gauntlet match to determine #1 contenders for NEVER six man titles: Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, & Togi Makabe vs. David Finley, Jeff Cobb, & Yuji Nagata vs. Best Friends & Hirooki Goto vs. Killer Elite Squad & Minoru Suzuki vs. Marty Scurll, Adam Page, & Yujiro Takahashi