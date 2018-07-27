Quantcast

 

Change Rumored For SummerSlam Intercontinental Title Match

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler Seth Rollins SummerSlam

– The Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam is rumored to be undergoing a change soon. The often-reliable WrestleVotes Twitter account noted that according to one of their sources, the match may not remain a one-on-one match with Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.

The match, which is a rematch from Extreme Rules, was set on this week’s episode of Raw.

