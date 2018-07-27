wrestling / News
Change Rumored For SummerSlam Intercontinental Title Match
July 27, 2018 | Posted by
– The Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam is rumored to be undergoing a change soon. The often-reliable WrestleVotes Twitter account noted that according to one of their sources, the match may not remain a one-on-one match with Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.
The match, which is a rematch from Extreme Rules, was set on this week’s episode of Raw.
Texting With A Source: don’t be surprised to see one of the SummerSlam match ups already confirmed changed. Don’t get your hopes up, it’s not Reigns & Lesnar. Hearing the IC title match may not end up being Rollins v Ziggler one on one.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 27, 2018