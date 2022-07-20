Change Announced To Women’s Tag Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite has seen a change in one of its matches, with the women’s trios match now set as a two-on-two tag bout. AEW announced on Twitter today that “interim Baddie” Leila Gray is not cleared to wrestle and as a result, the match will now be Jade Cargill & Kiera Hogan vs. Athena and Willow Nightingale.

The match was originally a six-woman tag match with Grey on the Baddies side and Kris Statlander on the other team. The full tweet reads:

Interim Baddie @Miss_LeilaGrey isn’t cleared to wrestle tonight. In the case that 1 of his trio wasn’t cleared @StokelyHathaway had negotiated that he chooses 2 of the opposing trio to make a #AEWDynamite tag match

@AthenaPalmer_FG/@willowwrestles vs Jade/@HoganKnowsBest3 TONIGHT”