Notes on Changes AEW Has Made to Production Since New Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery

AEW signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which began in January and included AEW content on the MAX streaming service. Fightful Select reports that several changes have been made to production since the new deal was signed.

For starters, there is more pyro on television, as featured in Kenny Omega’s recent entrance. The LED boards have returned in combination with regular barricades. The show is also said to be lit better, due to the increased budget. The merchandise stand at the show in Cincinnati was described as “far beyond anything they’ve ever brought to the city prior.”