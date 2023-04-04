Details On Changes Made to Raw and WrestleMania 39

A new report has some of the changes that were made to both Raw and WrestleMania 39. Fightful Select has confirmed a report from WRKED Wrestling that there was a plan to have LA Knight do a segment on night two with Bobby Lashley, which obviously didn’t end up happening. Fightful notes that WWE transported the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy to SoFi Stadium specifically for an entrance. In addition, Shotzi’s tank was intended to be used for her entrance, but that didn’t come to pass.

There was also a planned use of the Latino World Order on Raw that would have likely featured Bad Bunny that didn’t come to pass, and a backstage segment of Cody talking on the phone was scrapped by Monday morning.

Internally, the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Street Profits match had been referred to as a tag team championship bout. And the previously reported mini tournament for the Raw Women’s Championship #1 contender was cut and switched to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 contender’s match. The Omos vs. Elias match was also a last minute addition.

It is worth noting that while Vince McMahon made several last minute changes to Raw, none of the individual changes are being definitively attributed to him. Finally, the only speculation that Seth Rollins’ Raw segment was changed appears to have not been the case, as those familiar with the matter say it was originally scripted that way.