Changes Made To Double or Nothing Pre-Show, Updated Card

The press release announcing that AEW has reached a deal with ITV to bring Double or Nothing to UK television revealed that some changes were made to the pre-show for the PPV event. This comes only a couple of days after the battle royal became the Casino Battle Royale, with new rules. The match will have 21 competitors in total, with five wrestlers starting. Five more wrestlers enter every three minutes with a “Lucky 21” entering last.

More changes to the match include the fact that the winner of the match will now receive a “future title shot against the first ever AEW World Champion.” The participants have been changed as well. Kip Sabian, who was previously announced, is no longer in the match. He will now have a one on one match with Sammy Guevara. New participants include Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa and Jungle Boy. Here’s the updated card:

* AAA World Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Bros

* ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. PAC

* SoCal Uncensored vs. CIMA, T-Hawk and El Lindaman

* Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

* Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

* BUY-IN Pre-Show Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian

* Casino Battle Royale: Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta