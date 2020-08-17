wrestling / News
Changes Made To Randy Orton Segment On Last Week’s RAW
August 17, 2020
Fightful reports that the segment with Randy Orton and Ric Flair on last week’s episode of RAW was edited down from what was originally shot. The segment featured Orton turning on Flair and eventually punting him in the head. According to the report, there were ‘minutes’ of material in the promo that did not make the final broadcast version. The edits were reportedly made because of timing reasons and not because of quality.
