WWE News: Changes Made To Wrestlemania AXXESS, Brothers of Destruction Collection Added to WWE Network, Matt Hardy Interviewed By Lilian Garcia

– PWInsider reports that WWE is planning to run Wrestlemania AXXESS from Friday to Monday this year, a change from the normal Thursday-Sunday lineup. The news was revealed in the travel package breakdowns for Wrestlemania 35. This means that the event will run through just before the RAW after Wrestlemania. It also means that any independent shows in the area on Thursday night can now run unopposed by WWE.

WWE has yet to announced a location for the event, although they reportedly have one planned, as they’ve been scouting in New York and New Jersey. Tickets for AXXESS are included in the Travel Packages, so it is still happening.

– Matt Hardy is the latest guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast.

– WWE Network has added a new Brothers of Destruction collection to the service.

INSTRUMENTS OF DESTRUCTION – SEPTEMBER 5, 1998

RAW 275 – The Undertaker and Kane become surprising allies of Mr. McMahon’s master plan when they go on a path of destruction.

STRICTLY BUSINESS – SEPTEMBER 20, 1998

Heat 08 – While continuing to do Mr. McMahon’s dirty work, The Undertaker and Kane send an emphatic message to all who stand in their way.

BREAKING DOWN THE RATTLESNAKE – SEPTEMBER 27, 1998

Breakdown 1998 – Mr. McMahons’ master plan to take the WWE Title from Stone Cold Steve Austin rests on The Undertaker and Kane’s shoulders.

THE HAND THAT FEEDS – SEPTEMBER 28, 1998

RAW 279 – Mr. McMahon inadvertently travels into no man’s land after crossing the deathly duo of The Undertaker and Kane.

A SCORE TO SETTLE -SEPTEMBER 28, 1998

RAW 279 – After leaving a trail of bodies in their wake, The Undertaker and Kane find themselves facing Ken Shamrock, Mankind, and The Rock.

GOLD AND PROMISES -OCTOBER 18, 1998

Judgment Day 1998 – With Stone Cold Steve Austin serving as Special Guest Referee, Kane battles The Undertaker for the vacant WWE Title.

THE BONDS OF BROTHERHOOD – JULY 12, 1999

RAW 320 – As the threat of bloodshed grows, The Undertaker enlists Kane to help him take on the duo of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Big Show.

ROYAL DESTRUCTION – JANUARY 21, 2001

Royal Rumble 2001 – The Undertaker and Kane prove why they are The Brothers of Destruction in this memorable Royal Rumble Match.

DEVILS AND BAD MEN – FEBRUARY 1, 2001

SmackDown 76 – The Brothers of Destruction take to the ring to battle the lethal duo of Rikishi and Haku in a First Blood Tag Team Match.

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – FEBRUARY 11, 2001

Heat 133 – Kaientai find themselves in danger when their challenge is accepted by The Brothers of Destruction.

AGAINST UNEASY PARTNERS -MARCH 26, 2001

RAW 409 – Days before their match at WrestleMania X-Seven, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin team up against The Brothers of Destruction.

CHAMPIONS OF DESTRUCTION – APRIL 19, 2001

SmackDown 87 – The duo of The Undertaker and Kane looks to challenge Edge and Christian for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

TEAMING WITH XTREME -APRIL 23, 2001

RAW 413 – The Brothers of Destruction team with The Hardy Boyz to face Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and the duo of Edge and Christian.

BURNING DOWN DUDLEYVILLE – JUNE 25, 2001

RAW 422 – With war on the horizon, The Brothers of Destruction look to challenge The Dudley Boyz for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

PUTTING WWE ON THE BOARD – AUGUST 9, 2001

SmackDown 103 – The Undertaker and Kane turn the tide for WWE by challenging Sean O’Haire and Chuck Palumbo for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

DOUBLE CHAMPIONS!!! – AUGUST 19, 2001

SummerSlam 2001 – With both the WCW and WWE Tag Team Titles on the line, The Brothers of Destruction battle DDP and Kanyon in a steel cage.

WWE’S FINEST VS THE ALLIANCE – OCTOBER 1, 2001

RAW 436 – Chris Jericho and The Brothers of Destruction take on Test, Booker T, and Rob Van Dam of The Alliance in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

DECIMATING THE COMPETITION – NOVEMBER 3, 2006

SmackDown 376 – Kane and The Undertaker face MVP and Mr. Kennedy in a Tag Team Match catered to destruction.

NOWHERE TO RUN – DECEMBER 15, 2006

SmackDown 382 – MVP and Mr. Kennedy try to take The Brothers of Destruction for a ride when they meet in another Tag Team Match.

RIP MVP – OCTOBER 12, 2007

SmackDown 425 – MVP finds himself in a dangerous position when he and Matt Hardy take on The Brothers of Destruction.

DESTRUCTION COMES TO ECW – APRIL 15, 2008

ECW 97 – ECW gets a taste of destruction when The Undertaker and Kane arrive to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

REQUIEM FOR A BACKLASH – APRIL 21, 2008

RAW 778 – With Backlash 2008 appraoching, The Brothers of Destruction unite with John Cena and Triple H for an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

REUNITED FOR RAW 1000 – JULY 23, 2012

RAW 1000 – When Kane is targeted by several Superstars, The Undertaker arrives to help his brother destroy his adversaries.

IN MEMORY OF PAUL BEARER – MARCH 11, 2013

RAW 1033 – The Brothers of Destruction pay tribute to the memory of Paul Bearer after Kane looks to lay the disrespectful CM Punk to rest.

OH HELL NO! – APRIL 8, 2013

RAW 1037 – When targeted by the villainous trio of The Shield, The Undertaker receives help from Kane and his partner, Daniel Bryan.

STANDING AGAINST THE SHIELD – APRIL 22, 2013

RAW 1039 – The Undertaker partners with Kane and Daniel Bryan of Team Hell No to combat the onslaught of The Shield.

BROTHERHOOD AND FAMILY -NOVEMBER 22, 2015

Survivor Series 2015 – Bray Wyatt’s attempts to steal the power of The Undertaker and Kane has serious repercussions on his family.