– During a recent interview with Niko Exxtra, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo took issue with WWE United States Champion Logan Paul for coming into his “world” and trying to “take food off” his table. Lorenzo added that if Logan Paul ever becomes World Champion, he’ll be “knocking” on his door. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Right now, I’m living in the moment, this is my immediate future but you know, I look at everybody. I look at Logan Paul, I see what he’s doing. Remember before I was in this thing, you used to say I was Jake Paul, I was getting Jake Paul chants everywhere I went. I think my goals are to get up there, show the rest of the world — you know, this guy hops into my world. I’m working my butt off out here, he hops into my world to try and take food off my table? C’mon. We’re gonna settle that one day. He may be United States Champion at the time, maybe he’ll grow up and, who knows, maybe he’ll dethrone Roman Reigns. We don’t know. If he does, I’m gonna be knocking on his door.”