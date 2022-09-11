Chantal on Getting the Call to Work Upcoming AEW Dark TV Tapings in Toronto

– During a recent interview with the Alliance Pro Wrestling Network, wrestler Chantal discussed getting the call from QT Marshall to work the upcoming TV tapings for AEW Dark in Toronto this October. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chantal on getting the call to work the AEW TV tapings in Toronto: “It just kind of really happened. It couldn’t have happened at a better time just because I was already planning on expanding, like going to work and wrestle in the United States come 2023. So I think that this will help a lot with exposure especially in promotions down there. So I’m hoping to get like as many bookings in the States as in Canada.”

On wrestlers being their own worst critics: “We are our worst critics. Like, I always tell myself, I need more training because I was trained very old school and the independent scene is a bit different from the old school wrestling style. So I kind of just — not that I kind of just winged it so far, but I feel like personally, I’m not where I want to be right now. That opportunity, makes me nervous, but also happy because it is exposure, and whatever happens, happens from it, of course. But that’s the only thing is that you never feel fully ready, but you just have to do it.”

AEW heads to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the first time later next month. TV tapings will be held on October 12 and 13.