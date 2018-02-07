CHAOS vs. Bullet Club Headlines NJPW’s February 17th Melbourne, Australia Event

It was announced yesterday that Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Young Bucks will main event the February 16th NJPW event in Adelaide, Australia at the Titanium Arena. Today it was announced that CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero) vs. Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) will headline February 17th in Melbourne at Festival Hall.