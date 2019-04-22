WWE News: Character Reveal Teased For Raw, Vince McMahon And WWE Celebrate Earth Day, Roderick Strong And Marina Shafir Video

– In recent weeks, vignettes largely presumed to be related to Bray Wyatt have been airing on Raw and SmackDown, featuring puppets and dolls. On WWE.com’s official preview for tonight’s Raw, they teased a possible reveal for the character behind the vignettes:

“What creepy force is infiltrating WWE?

A laughing, coughing bird in a box. A cackling doll in a rocking chair. Since WrestleMania, the WWE Universe has borne witness to unsettling images that hint at impending malice. What is the meaning behind these messages?”

– Vince McMahon celebrated Earth Day on twitter, writing, “We only get one planet to protect and appreciate. Happy #EarthDay!”

We only get one planet to protect and appreciate. Happy #EarthDay! — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 22, 2019

WWE’s official twitter account also got in on the celebration with this picture of Daniel Bryan:

– WWEPC posted a video of Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir as they prep for their match at the NXT house show in Ocala, Florida. Said match was a mixed six-person tag, featuring Strong and Shafir teaming Undisputed Era-mate Kyle O’Reilly against Matt Riddle, Punishment Martinez and Mia Yim in a losing effort. You can see the video below: