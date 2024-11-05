wrestling / News
Charity Confirms Jacob Fatu Resolved Issues With Them in June
The issues with Jacob Fatu following his canceled booking for the charity Jake’s Network of Hope were resolved in the summer, according from the charity. As reported, the matter of Fatu allegedly taking $2,500 for a booking back in 2023 was raised again yesterday when the person who originally made the claims posted about it on Reddit. Director of Development Jenn Harper had issued a statement yesterday saying that they were addressing the matter internally.
Fightful Select reports that according to sources familiar with the matter, Fatu rectified the issue months back. Jake’s Network Of Hope has since confirmed the information after the outlet reached out to them and confirmed that Fatu made a full payment in June of this year that had been overlooked. Harper said in a statement for the charity regarding Jacob Fatu:
“In May, Jacob Fatu reached out with a heartfelt apology, initiating a meaningful dialogue that allowed us to work together with all parties involved to find solutions and fully resolve the matter. This event aimed to confront the challenging realities of poverty and the immense obstacles to overcoming it. While not everything unfolded perfectly, we are grateful for the awareness raised around diaper need and the substantial costs of providing essential products to families.
We especially want to thank NOW Wrestling for their incredible support. Their commitment to raising awareness, along with their generous donation of 50/50 raffle proceeds from recent events, has been invaluable in advancing our mission to end diaper need. We’re also deeply appreciative of the wrestling organizations and media outlets that helped spotlight this cause, underscoring the importance of addressing poverty and meeting basic needs.
As Jacob Fatu embarks on his WWE journey, we wish him every success and are inspired by the solidarity shown across the wrestling community in support of this critical mission.”