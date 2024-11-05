Charity Confirms Jacob Fatu Resolved Issues With Them in June

The issues with Jacob Fatu following his canceled booking for the charity Jake’s Network of Hope were resolved in the summer, according from the charity. As reported, the matter of Fatu allegedly taking $2,500 for a booking back in 2023 was raised again yesterday when the person who originally made the claims posted about it on Reddit. Director of Development Jenn Harper had issued a statement yesterday saying that they were addressing the matter internally.

Fightful Select reports that according to sources familiar with the matter, Fatu rectified the issue months back. Jake’s Network Of Hope has since confirmed the information after the outlet reached out to them and confirmed that Fatu made a full payment in June of this year that had been overlooked. Harper said in a statement for the charity regarding Jacob Fatu: