Charles Barkley Says He’s Proud of Jon Moxley For Entering A Treatment Program

During the latest Steam Room podcast (via Fightful), Charles Barkley, a noted wrestling fan, said that he was proud of Jon Moxley for entering an inpatient treatment program to deal with alcohol addiction. Moxley recently returned to AEW after three months away to get clean.

Barkley said: “Hey, this is serious right here. I know you all don’t know this guy, his name is Jon Moxley. You guys know I’m a big wrestling fan. Shoutout to The Rock. Hey, Rock, we’re always going to be close. I do all the stunt work. You all don’t know this, but when you see his body, that’s me. So, I watch a lot of wrestling. Jon Moxley is a star on our network actually. This is not a homer pick. He wrestles for — shoutout Chris Jericho. So Jon Moxley, he’s one of the biggest stars for AEW. He left three months ago for alcohol treatment. You know I had a younger brother who passed away so I know a lot about addiction, and he just came back this week and I just want him to know, we never met, I just want to say, man, I’m really proud of him. I wish him nothing but the best. I’ve been through it with my family and, man, it’s a tough situation. But I just want him to know that I’m really proud of him and just keep battling. It’s all you can do. So, shoutout to those guys.“