Charles Mason vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For House of Glory Show This Month

Charles Mason will defend his HOG Crown Jewel Championship against El Hijo Del Vikingo at House of Glory’s show later this month. House of Glory sent out the following press release announcing the match for HOG Plato o Plomo on June 16th.

House of Glory returns to the NYC Arena on Friday June 16th.

The Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason will defend against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo in the Mexican superstar’s NYC debut.

Charles Mason has defeated Jake Something, Joey Janela, Low-Ki, Bryan Keith, Ken Broadway, and many more during his sadistic title run. He wants to add Vikingo to the list of his victims.

One of the hottest stars in professional wrestling, El Hijo Del Vikingo comes to House Of Glory looking to capture some gold. Can he show the NYC faithful why he is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world and capture the title?

Find out June 16th!

Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net.

The show will stream live on Premier!

Also announced so far;

HOG Heavyweight Championship

Matt Cardona (C) vs. Carlito

HOG & GCW Tag Team Champions The Bookers (Amazing Red & BXL)

HOG Women’s Champion Ultra Violette

HOG Cruiserweight Champion Joey Silver

Mike Bailey