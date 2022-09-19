Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event

In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.

He wrote: “Yes this happened at @wwe n Bakersfield last night. @DMcIntyreWWE is a beast and @wwe_kaiser you have a big hard foot and it hurt my face!”