WWE News: Charles Robinson Comments on His Payback Performance, Stars Imitate Jeff Hardy, Ronda Rousey Makes Pancakes

Charles Robinson took to Twitter on Monday to comment on his performance at Payback. Robinson apparently received some hate in his DMs over Payback, which saw him fall backwards out of the ring when the ring exploded in the main event. He posted:

“Sometimes thing just don’t go as you hope they do and you try your best to compensate. Sometimes they work. Sometimes they don’t. I hate my performance was sub par but that’s life and I’ll move on and learn from it. Case closed to the haters.”

– WWE posted a video of WWE stars imitating Jeff Hardy to celebrate his birthday today:

– Ronda Rousey’s newest video sees her make sourdough pancakes: