Charles Robinson Defends Counting Double Pin At Wrestlemania, Adam Pearce Wants To Meet With Him At Smackdown
It seems WWE may not be done with the story between Roman Reigns and Edge after Reigns pinned him and Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania. A fan pointed out to Adam Pearce that technically Edge was pinning Daniel Bryan while Reigns pinned him, so Edge is the rightful Universal Champion. While Pearce said it was an “interesting take,” Charles Robinson defended his call.
He wrote: “Four shoulders were on the mat. Roman was on top of both and in charge. It’s my discretion and that’s the final call.”
Pearce then told Robinson to meet him in his office on Friday, hinting that this could be a storyline for Smackdown.
