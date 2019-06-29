Charles Robinson Horror Movie Memorabilia Collection Stolen

– Speaking to the Charlotte Observer, WWE referee Charles Robinson revealed that a sizable amount of his horror movie memorabilia collection was stolen from his storage unit last May. According to Robinson, he lost around about $51,000 worth of movie memorabilia and about two-thirds of his collection.

Robinson stated, “I was really shocked when I opened the storage unit door and noticed that the place was a mess and stuff was missing. I seriously felt like it was a nightmare, and once I realized this was really happening, I felt sick to my stomach. Then I got angry once I didn’t get any assistance from the storage company.”

Later on, Charles Robinson noted what was possibly his stolen Jaws statue that was listed on eBay. When he offered the seller $1,000 and said he had a statue just like it. The seller then immediately removed the statue from the website.

Robinson later notified the police and eBay, who informed him it was a police issue. He’s still waiting to hear back on additional findings.

Robinson added: “We were trying to figure out how they had gotten into the unit, because my lock was still in the door. The lock is a cylindrical lock that fit into a hole in the door. After inspecting the area, we noticed that there is a two-foot or more section above the door. It has a thin piece of flimsy aluminum in the middle of that. Apparently, someone can bend that back and crawl into the unit. Once inside, they just take a nut off of the back of the lock and gain access. The nut on the lock in my unit was missing.”