Charles Robinson Set For Tomorrow’s After the Bell with Corey Graves
December 2, 2020
WWE has announced that referee Charles Robinson will be the guest for tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves.
One of the most celebrated officials in sports-entertainment history joins WWE After the Bell when Charles Robinson regales Corey Graves with wild stories from WCW, WWE and beyond.
On this must-listen episode of WWE ATB, the man known affectionately as “Little Naitch” reveals how his connection with “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair began, what a WWE referee’s duties entail, which were his favorite matches to officiate and so much more.
