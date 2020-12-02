wrestling / News

Charles Robinson Set For Tomorrow’s After the Bell with Corey Graves

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charles Robinson After the Bell

WWE has announced that referee Charles Robinson will be the guest for tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves.

One of the most celebrated officials in sports-entertainment history joins WWE After the Bell when Charles Robinson regales Corey Graves with wild stories from WCW, WWE and beyond.

On this must-listen episode of WWE ATB, the man known affectionately as “Little Naitch” reveals how his connection with “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair began, what a WWE referee’s duties entail, which were his favorite matches to officiate and so much more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

After the Bell With Corey Graves, Charles Robinson, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading