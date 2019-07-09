wrestling / News
Various News: Charles Robinson Update, Bianca Belair Graduation, More
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– FOX 46 Charlotte has an update on Charles Robinson and his stolen horror collection. Horror film directors the Soska Sisters are donating their own movie props to help rebuild his collection of memorabilia. The props are valued at around $55,000.
– Trailer for the latest update of WWE mobile game SuperCard:
– NXT superstar Bianca Belair celebrates her college graduation.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On Establishing a Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says Vince Is ‘Easy to Talk To’, Discusses Vince’s ‘Mind Trick’
- Eric Bischoff Denies That Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg Was Originally Set To Be A Dark Match, Discusses Whether Match Was Reaction to Ratings
- Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary