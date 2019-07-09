wrestling / News

Various News: Charles Robinson Update, Bianca Belair Graduation, More

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Bianca Belair WWE NXT 12-26-18

– FOX 46 Charlotte has an update on Charles Robinson and his stolen horror collection. Horror film directors the Soska Sisters are donating their own movie props to help rebuild his collection of memorabilia. The props are valued at around $55,000.

– Trailer for the latest update of WWE mobile game SuperCard:

– NXT superstar Bianca Belair celebrates her college graduation.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, WWE Supercard, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading