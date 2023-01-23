Charles Wright Files Trademarks For Two Of His Gimmicks

PWInsider reports that on January 18, Charles Wright filed to trademark two of his former wrestling personas: The Godfather and Papa Shango. They are for:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purpose