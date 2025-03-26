Charlie Dempsey Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Charlie Dempsey is the latest WWE addition to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced that the NXT star is returning for next month’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the April 17th show, which streams on Triller TV+, is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBA

* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA

* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA

* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* Shinya Aoki vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA

* Natalya vs. TBA

* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA

* Maika vs. TBA

* Leyla Hirsch vs. TBA

* Konami vs. TBA

* Pete Dunne vs. TBA

* Gabe Kidd vs. TBA

* Karrion Kross vs. TBA

* Karmen Petrovic vs. TBA

* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA