Charlie Dempsey Appears On TNA Impact, Attacks Leon Slater & Trey Miguel

NXT’s Charlie Dempsey made an appearance on tonight’s TNA Impact, disrupting the opening match. Dempsey appeared on tonight’s show and attacked Leon Slater, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz who was at ringside for the match. He then assaulted the referee and put Slater in an STF before officials came out and made him leave.

Dempsey is part of the No Quarter Catch Crew in NXT. WWE and TNA have been working together with crossover appearances between TNA and NXT.