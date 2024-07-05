wrestling / News
Charlie Dempsey Appears On TNA Impact, Attacks Leon Slater & Trey Miguel
NXT’s Charlie Dempsey made an appearance on tonight’s TNA Impact, disrupting the opening match. Dempsey appeared on tonight’s show and attacked Leon Slater, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz who was at ringside for the match. He then assaulted the referee and put Slater in an STF before officials came out and made him leave.
Dempsey is part of the No Quarter Catch Crew in NXT. WWE and TNA have been working together with crossover appearances between TNA and NXT.
.@TheTreyMiguel & @LEONSLATER_ kick off the night with X Division action!
Subscribe to TNA+ to WATCH #TNAiMPACT NOW!: https://t.co/2L2bLjobCC pic.twitter.com/oqxk0mG7n3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 5, 2024
.@LEONSLATER_ catches @TheTreyMiguel OUTTA NOWHERE with a impressive Cutter!
Subscribe to TNA+ to WATCH #TNAiMPACT NOW!: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/XY4vgWLofj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 5, 2024
.@WWENXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey just caused CHAOS in the iMPACT Zone!
Subscribe to TNA+ to WATCH #TNAiMPACT NOW!: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/wZOIRyHBL5
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 5, 2024