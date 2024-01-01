Charlie Dempsey Plans To Be Bridge Between WWE & AJPW If He Wins Triple Crown

Charlie Dempsey is battling for the Triple Crown Championship at AJPW’s show later this week, and he recently discussed his hopes for winning the title. Dempsey will battle Katsuhiko Nakajima with the latter’s championship on the line on AJPW’s January 3rd show, and he spoke with Tokyo Sports where he revealed the advice his father William Regal gave him.

“Trust your senses and go out there and fight,” Dempsey said before adding, “If I win, I will become the first WWE athlete to win the Triple Crown. So I will definitely win, bring the belt home, and show it off in the NXT ring. I will be the bridge between the two organizations.”

Dempsey competed at AJPW Mania X, where he and Yuma Anzai defeated LEONA & Tatsumi Fujinami.