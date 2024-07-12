wrestling / News
Charlie Dempsey Defeats Zachary Wentz On TNA Impact With Myles Borne’s Aid
July 11, 2024 | Posted by
Charlie Dempsey picked up a win on TNA Impact with an assist from his No Quarter Catch Crew brother Myles Borne. The NXT star faced Zachary Wentz of the Rascalz on Thursday’s show and got a victory when Borne attacked Trey Miguel for the distraction, which let Dempsey get a pinfall with a full nelson suplex.
The Rascalz appeared on this week’s NXT, while the No Quarter Catch Crew had appeared on last week’s Impact as part of WWE NXT and TNA’s ongoing crossover.
.@WWENXT's @mylesborne_wwe just attacked @TheTreyMiguel, costing @ZacharyWentz the match!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 12, 2024
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 12, 2024
