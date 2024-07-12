Charlie Dempsey Comments On Getting Help At Last Night’s TNA Impact

During last night’s episode of TNA Impact, NXT’s Charlie Dempsey defeated Zachary Wentz with the help of Myles Borne. Borne is also from NXT and part of Dempsey’s No Quarter Catch Crew. In a digital exclusive, Dempsey spoke about the win and the assistance. Santino Marella then sets up a six-man tag team match for next week, with the NQCC taking on the Rascalz and a mystery opponent. He said it would be “somebody from our world that knows your world.”

He said: “Did you really think I was gonna come here alone? Did you really think I was gonna walk the streets of Philadelphia on my own? No, I made sure to bring some backup. See, Rascalz, I’m no fool. I’ve seen your matches. I know you like to cheat and steal all your wins. Well, I’ve learned a thing or two from watching your matches. I used your own tricks against you, and I’m proving why the No Quarter Catch Crew is the most dominant faction in professional wrestling.”