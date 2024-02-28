Charlie Dempsey Comments On Winning NXT Heritage Cup

As previously reported, Charlie Dempsey defeated Noam Dar to become the new WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion. During a promo with WWE Digital, Dempsey spoke about winning the cup and what it means to him.

He said: “This cup right here means more than any world title here. Ever since I signed to WWE three years ago as part of NXT UK, I’ve had my eyes on this Cup. I finally did. I’m finally the Heritage Cup Champion. Three years in the making, and I’ve got it.”

Drew Gulak added: “Charlie, I’ve known you about eight years now. I met you before I even started working here at WWE. I’ve seen you go from behind the scenes to not having a foot in the door, to becoming one of the most dominant professional wrestlers I’ve ever experienced in my career. I am so proud of you. I know these boys are proud of you too. I’m proud of each one of you guys. I came here a year ago, looking to assemble a team of like-minded individuals. Strength in numbers. Now we’re here. With the Catch Clause, we made that happen. You make that happen. Each one of us. We’ll show no mercy. We’ll show no pity. We’ll show no quarter.”