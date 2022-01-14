wrestling / News
Charlie Haas Debuts On Impact Wrestling, Challenges Josh Alexander
January 13, 2022 | Posted by
Charlie Haas made his debut on Impact Wrestling this week, and stepped up to Josh Alexander. Thursday’s show saw the WWE alumnus come out to interrupt a promo by Alexander about wanting a match with Moose, challenging him to a match.
Despite some mutual respect, Alexander declined the match as he wanted to focus on the Impact World Champion. That led to a brawl, after which Alexander agreed to the match:
.@CharlieHaas is here and just challenged @Walking_Weapon!
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/e78EG0rgxG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2022
