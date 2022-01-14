wrestling / News

Charlie Haas Debuts On Impact Wrestling, Challenges Josh Alexander

January 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlie Haas Impact Wrestling

Charlie Haas made his debut on Impact Wrestling this week, and stepped up to Josh Alexander. Thursday’s show saw the WWE alumnus come out to interrupt a promo by Alexander about wanting a match with Moose, challenging him to a match.

Despite some mutual respect, Alexander declined the match as he wanted to focus on the Impact World Champion. That led to a brawl, after which Alexander agreed to the match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlie Haas, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading