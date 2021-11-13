Charlie Haas Explains Why He Wants A Match With Chris Jericho

As we previously reported, Charlie Haas recently tweeted a photo of his physique, noting that he’s in the best shape of his life. He also said that he wanted a match with Chris Jericho. In a new post to Twitter, Haas explained why he wanted to wrestle Jericho.

He wrote: “t’s over when I say it’s over. To those that support me thank you, To the Haters, thank you. I love to prove you wrong. I’ve worked to hard. I’ve wrestled all over the world, I’ve wrestled the best that there is, in this era. I have never wrestled the GOAT. @Iamjericho. I want to see where I fall, or I may just want to see how Great I Am. @charliehaas @thehaaspod #JerichoFearsHaas”