Charlie Haas Recalls Pinning Hulk Hogan At Madison Square Garden, Winning WWE Tag Titles With Shelton Benjamin

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Charlie Haas discussed winning the WWE Tag Team titles with Shelton Benjamin, pinning Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Charlie Haas on winning the WWE Tag Team titles with Shelton Benjamin: “I’ve never been so happy in my life. We won it and beat the Guerreros. Kurt had the World title, and we had all the titles….you couldn’t ask for a better storyline and I’m just glad because we didn’t sink. I’m glad that we were able to keep our composure, stay afloat and be humble. I’m just glad that it worked out. I’ve always told Shelton ‘I think you’re a guardian angel that [my brother] Russ sent me.’ Shelton and I are still best friends. He was the best man at my wedding, godfather to [my daughter], and he’s my brother, man. It worked out.”

On pinning Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden: “It was in Madison Square Garden, and it was unbelievable. It was the Madison Square Garden, and we were wrestling – you were wrestling and what was great was the build-up to that. The three matches we had, three weeks prior to that. And I’m like, Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and also Big Show. I mean, they have us beat Hogan at Madison Square Garden. I’m like, it was awesome. I remember Hogan going, he goes, ‘Hurry up, little brother. Pin me before I change my mind.’ Hogan, bro, he beat the Sheik, the eye of the tiger, and dude, we’re beating him. It’s like, man, you couldn’t write that. It’s like the time I was wrestling Ric Flair at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. I mean, you just can’t write that, man. Everyone I grew up watching. If it wasn’t for Iron Sheik letting Hogan beat him, yeah, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

On the reason behind his WWE release: “I didn’t know who I was. I was lost, and I think they could tell. They put all these characters on me and I did it in a way that I wasn’t going to disrespect them. I was going to honor them, so I did it to the best of my ability. To answer your question, I wasn’t happy with the way it ended. I hated it. I wish my career could’ve gone better. I wish I had some IC title runs or the US title. I just didn’t know who I was. I was lost and I was my own worst enemy.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.