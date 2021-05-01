Charlie Haas on Nearly Walking Away From Wrestling, How NFL Wanted WWF to Move Raw Off Mondays

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas, who discussed his current indie work with SWE, almost being done with wrestling and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Charlie Haas on if he ever thought of getting into MMA instead of pro wrestling: “Kurt and Shelton and I had talked about it. Brock’s a little bit younger than us. But we were about ten years too late for that. When we started pro wrestling, that’s when UFC 1, with Gracie and Shamrock, the rounds were ten minutes long. There was no entertainment. It was dying a slow death, and it did die. And WWF at the time was taking off.”

Haas on how the NFL offered WWF money in the 1990s to move Raw off Monday nights: “It was so popular that the NFL was going to pay WWF money just to move Monday Night RAW away so the ratings for the NFL and Monday Night Football would go back up. This is before Nitro got launched. The NFL was plummeting in the ratings because RAW was hot, really. They offered them a couple million to move it to another night, and they said no.”

Haas on nearly being done with wrestling: “I really thought professional wrestling was over in my life. Especially after my divorce, I was just done with it, but my kids are just really into it. They wanted me to get back into pro wrestling somehow, whether it be I help write for tag teams or instruct, because I got two boys that want to be pro wrestlers, and I got a 14-year-old daughter that now wants to be a pro wrestler as well. So why not? Now they’re trying to talk me into buying a ring.”

On his support for local wrestling: “I went out just trying to support local wrestling. SWE was in town, they were up in Canton, so I brought the kids to a show and brought them backstage to meet Teddy (Long), Road Warrior, Jazz, and a lot of the other people I used to work with. There was a lot of new faces as well. I introduced my kids to them all, but I was really impressed with the production of how SWE was. It’s not just a local indie, it’s not just a bingo parlor or anything like that. They really scout the venues they put the show on, and make sure the venues aren’t just great for the wrestlers, but for the fans as well. Access to concessions, bathrooms, parking, things like that. Makes it easier for the family to come see.”