Charlie Haas Releases Statement Regarding Injury at Impact Wrestling TV Taping

– As previously reported, wrestler Charlie Haas made a surprise appearance at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings earlier this week in Dallas, Texas and had a match with Josh Alexander. It appeared that Haas might have suffered some type of concussion during the match or the post-match brawl and was taken out on a stretcher. Haas has now released a statement on his Twitter account to offer an update on his condition.

According to Haas, he suffered a concussion during a spot where he accidentally slipped while performing a corner spot on Alexander and provided a clip of the spot where it appeared to have occurred. Haas added that he’s doing fine and he received great care and attention from the Impact management team and roster after the injury occurred. You can read his full statement below:

I’d like to start by thanking all the great wrestling fans for their reaction to my debut at the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings this weekend. It as an outstanding experience with a great company. Unfortunately, during what was an incredible match with Josh Alexander, I suffered a concussion after slipping while heading into the corner. Per the video attache, my head caught Josh’s knee & the ropes almost simultaneously in one of those freak wrestling accidents you can’t explain. I’d like to thank the GREAT Impact management & roster for the care & attention they showed me after the incident. I can’t say enough good things & I truly look forward to working with them again in the near future. I wanted everyone to know I will be just fine, and contrary to some reports, Charlie Haas is Not Dead. (Shirt coming soon) In fact, this appearance with Impact has lit a new fire in me. So for the first time in over 5 years, I will be taking bookings nationally in 2022. There are a ton of crazy & unique matchups happening these days & I want to be a part of it all. We will have more information on this in coming days, but for the time being you can email [email protected] or reach out to Kurt Zamora on Twitter @KTankZamora for more information. You’re about to see a lot more of Charlie Has. Thank you again for your support & concern. God bless! Sincerely, Charlie Haas