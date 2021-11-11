wrestling / News

Charlie Haas Says He’s In The Best Shape of His Life, Challenges Chris Jericho

November 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlie Haas

Charlie Haas recently took to Twitter to share a photo of his physique and said that he’s in the best shape of his life. He also challenged AEW wrestler Chris Jericho to a match. Haas previously retired in 2014 but came out of it for sporadic appearances.

He wrote: “To the Haters. I’m not done yet. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve wrestled all over the world, and I have wrestled the best. But, I have never wrestled the GOAT! #JerichoFearsHaas

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlie Haas, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading