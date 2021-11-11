wrestling / News
Charlie Haas Says He’s In The Best Shape of His Life, Challenges Chris Jericho
November 11, 2021 | Posted by
Charlie Haas recently took to Twitter to share a photo of his physique and said that he’s in the best shape of his life. He also challenged AEW wrestler Chris Jericho to a match. Haas previously retired in 2014 but came out of it for sporadic appearances.
He wrote: “To the Haters. I’m not done yet. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve wrestled all over the world, and I have wrestled the best. But, I have never wrestled the GOAT! #JerichoFearsHaas”
To the Haters. I’m not done yet. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve wrestled all over the world, and I have wrestled the best. But, I have never wrestled the GOAT! #JerichoFearsHaas @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/fLQn9LwjtI
— Charlie Haas (@CharlieHaas) November 8, 2021
