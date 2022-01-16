wrestling / News
Charlie Haas Signs Multi-Date Deal With Prestige Wrestling
– Prestige wrestling announced on Friday that Charlie Haas will be working multiple dates for the promotion at select events in 2022. You can see the announcement below.
Prestige Wrestling stated, “BREAKING NEWS: @CharlieHaas has locked into a multi-date deal with Prestige Wrestling for select events in 2022. We will have more updates, including his first opponents soon!”
As previously noted, Charlie Haas recently appeared on Impact Wrestling last week and worked their recent TV tapings.
