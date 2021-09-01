wrestling / News
Charlie Haas On What Brock Lesnar Is Like Backstage, Lesnar’s Reputation For Being Standoffish
Charlie Haas had his share of interactions with Brock Lesnar while the two worked in WWE, and he discussed his relationship with Lesnar in a new interview. Has spoke with Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his interactions with Lesnar: “Yeah man, he is a great guy. I remember, one time we rode together, just listening to country music. He’s a country boy, I’m a country boy. We both like cold beer and country music. He wants to be the best, works out hard, very hard.”
On Lesnar being standoffish at times: “He is very stand-offish, only really associates with you if he likes you, if he knows you’re a genuine person. I think we got along so well because of our backgrounds, amateur wrestling after college, that had a lot to do with it.”
