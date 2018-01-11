WWE News: Charlotte Accepts Challenge For Tag Match on Smackdown, New WWE Unboxing Video, Clip of Mick Foley Winning The WWF Title

– Following Tuesday’s Smackdown, Ruby Riott issued a challenge to Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for a six-woman match on next week’s Smackdown. Charlotte responded, accepting the challenge…

Hmm interesting though, @RubyRiottWWE. How about next week @BeckyLynchWWE, @NaomiWWE, and myself give you all a #SDLive beat down. Consider it a pre-#RoyalRumble gift from us to the #RiottSquad. 💜 https://t.co/8PEfYslS3D — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 11, 2018

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring WWE Pop! Funko figures of The Rock, Braun Strowman, Scott Hall, and Alexa Bliss.

– WWE posted the ending of the WWF Championship match between The Rock and Mankind from Monday Night Raw on January 4, 1999.