WWE News: Charlotte Accepts Challenge For Tag Match on Smackdown, New WWE Unboxing Video, Clip of Mick Foley Winning The WWF Title

January 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Following Tuesday’s Smackdown, Ruby Riott issued a challenge to Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for a six-woman match on next week’s Smackdown. Charlotte responded, accepting the challenge…

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring WWE Pop! Funko figures of The Rock, Braun Strowman, Scott Hall, and Alexa Bliss.

– WWE posted the ending of the WWF Championship match between The Rock and Mankind from Monday Night Raw on January 4, 1999.

