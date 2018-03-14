WWE News: Charlotte and Asuka Hype Wrestlemania Match, Smackdown Social Media Score,

– In posts on Twitter, both Charlotte Flair and Asuka hyped their upcoming match at Wrestlemania 34.

It's better to burn out than it is to rust 🔥🤡🔥 pic.twitter.com/mlslnLbexS — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 14, 2018

– Last night’s episode of Smackdown was #2 in series & Specials in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. It had a total of 1.116 million interactions, including 90,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 910,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 117,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up form last week’s 1.085 million interactions – 58,000 interactions on Facebook, 934,000 interactions on Instagram and 92,000 interactions on Twitter.