WWE News: Charlotte, Becky and Ronda Get Custom Twitter Hashtags Before Wrestlemania, Pat McAfee Goes On A Road Trip, Chelsea Green Celebrates Birthday

April 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 35 Winner Takes All

– Twitter has given Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey their own custom Twitter hashtags ahead of Wrestlemania this year. A graphic with “The Man” appears for #BeckyLynch, a graphic with “Woo” appears for #CharlotteFlair and a double R appears for #RondaRousey. Meanwhile, the WWE title belt graphic is back for #Wrestlemania.

– Chelsea Green turns 28 years old today.

– The latest episode of Mind of McAfee features Pat McAfee on a road trip in an RV to Wrestlemania 35 with Gillberg, Tony Nese, Baron Corbin, Rusev, Lana, Corey Graves, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Finn Balor and more.

